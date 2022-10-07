Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases 3,017 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,011,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in United Parcel Service by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,327,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,546,000 after purchasing an additional 33,190 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 408,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,819,000 after purchasing an additional 33,325 shares during the period. Seeyond grew its position in United Parcel Service by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Seeyond now owns 14,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates grew its position in United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 333,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.32.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Price Performance

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

UPS stock traded down $5.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.53. The company had a trading volume of 93,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,596,175. The company has a market capitalization of $139.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.42 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $189.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.84%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.