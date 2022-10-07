Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases 4,800 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,597,205. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.21 and a 12 month high of $52.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.05.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

