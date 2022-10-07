Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 3,989 Shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lowered its position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,989 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC owned about 0.62% of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF worth $7,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spinnaker Trust boosted its stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 257,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,677,000 after purchasing an additional 13,727 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 336,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,541,000 after buying an additional 103,000 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 121,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,577,000 after buying an additional 30,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 124.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 42,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 23,632 shares during the last quarter.

Get KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF alerts:

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of KRBN stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $38.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,927. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.92. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $56.07.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.