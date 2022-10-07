Vera (VERA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $15.50 Million

Vera (VERA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Vera has a total market capitalization of $15.50 million and $161,079.00 worth of Vera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vera has traded down 3% against the dollar. One Vera token can currently be purchased for $0.0146 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003278 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010896 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00009353 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Vera

Vera’s genesis date was September 23rd, 2021. Vera’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Vera is blog.vera.financial. Vera’s official Twitter account is @veradefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vera’s official website is vera.financial.

Vera Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vera (VERA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vera has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Vera is 0.01450283 USD and is down -4.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $73,648.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vera.financial/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

