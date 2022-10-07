Verasaw Plant Token Price Down 100% This Week (VRS)

Verasaw Plant Token (VRS) traded 100% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. During the last seven days, Verasaw Plant Token has traded down 100% against the dollar. One Verasaw Plant Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasaw Plant Token has a market capitalization of $184.72 and $29,710.00 worth of Verasaw Plant Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Verasaw Plant Token Profile

VRS is a token. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2022. Verasaw Plant Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,995,000,000 tokens. Verasaw Plant Token’s official website is verasaw.io. Verasaw Plant Token’s official Twitter account is @verasaw and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verasaw Plant Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasaw Plant Token (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Verasaw Plant Token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Verasaw Plant Token is 0.00000004 USD and is up 0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://verasaw.io/.”

