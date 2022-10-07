Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VZ. Oppenheimer upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of VZ opened at $37.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.57. Verizon Communications has a 52-week low of $37.77 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.39.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 32,357 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 13,554 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,512,743 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $78,566,000 after purchasing an additional 233,591 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 159,668 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

