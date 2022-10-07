Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 24,669 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 218,984 shares.The stock last traded at $26.47 and had previously closed at $25.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VCTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Victory Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Victory Capital from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Victory Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Victory Capital from $31.00 to $26.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Victory Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.94.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Victory Capital Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Victory Capital Announces Dividend

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The company had revenue of $216.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.94 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 35.55% and a net margin of 32.66%. Research analysts anticipate that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCTR. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Victory Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $961,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Victory Capital by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Victory Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $562,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Victory Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,226,000. Finally, Rainwater Charitable Foundation bought a new position in Victory Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,858,000. Institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.