Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) PT Lowered to $14.00

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on COCO. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Vita Coco from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America raised Vita Coco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Vita Coco has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.86.

Get Vita Coco alerts:

Vita Coco Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ COCO opened at $12.32 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.64 and a 200-day moving average of $11.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.66 million and a P/E ratio of 51.34. Vita Coco has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.83 million. Vita Coco’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vita Coco will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kevin Benmoussa sold 1,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $30,304.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,150 shares in the company, valued at $162,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Jane Prior sold 18,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $285,608.05. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 118,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,678.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Benmoussa sold 1,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $30,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,150 shares in the company, valued at $162,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,084 shares of company stock worth $2,415,240. Corporate insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vita Coco

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COCO. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,334,000. Shellback Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,817,000. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the first quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vita Coco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.