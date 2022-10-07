Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.15.

VIVHY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Vivendi from €14.00 ($14.29) to €13.00 ($13.27) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Vivendi from €13.60 ($13.88) to €13.50 ($13.78) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on Vivendi from €15.50 ($15.82) to €15.10 ($15.41) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Vivendi from €13.40 ($13.67) to €12.00 ($12.24) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Vivendi from €12.80 ($13.06) to €12.20 ($12.45) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

Get Vivendi alerts:

Vivendi Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:VIVHY opened at $7.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.52. Vivendi has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $13.84.

About Vivendi

Vivendi SE operates as a entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, Corporate, and New Initiative segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.