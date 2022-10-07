Viveon Health Acquisition (NYSE:VHAQ) Trading Up 0.1%

Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VHAQ – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.37 and last traded at $10.37. Approximately 4,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 62,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.36.

Viveon Health Acquisition Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viveon Health Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Viveon Health Acquisition by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 832,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,343,000 after buying an additional 84,832 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in Viveon Health Acquisition by 65.2% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 543,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,514,000 after buying an additional 214,466 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in Viveon Health Acquisition by 460.0% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 367,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after buying an additional 302,160 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Viveon Health Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $2,613,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Viveon Health Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $133,000. 49.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viveon Health Acquisition Company Profile

Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare industry in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Norcross, Georgia.

Featured Stories

