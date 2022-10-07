Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Given New €177.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from €175.00 ($178.57) to €177.00 ($180.61) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on VWAGY. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Volkswagen from €280.00 ($285.71) to €230.00 ($234.69) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. HSBC downgraded Volkswagen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Volkswagen currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $229.25.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Volkswagen Stock Performance

OTCMKTS VWAGY opened at $17.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $85.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.03 and a 200-day moving average of $20.35. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of $16.05 and a 52-week high of $34.64.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen ( OTCMKTS:VWAGY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $74.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.55 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Volkswagen will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.