Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Given New €177.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from €175.00 ($178.57) to €177.00 ($180.61) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on VWAGY. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Volkswagen from €280.00 ($285.71) to €230.00 ($234.69) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. HSBC downgraded Volkswagen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Volkswagen currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $229.25.
Volkswagen Stock Performance
OTCMKTS VWAGY opened at $17.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $85.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.03 and a 200-day moving average of $20.35. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of $16.05 and a 52-week high of $34.64.
About Volkswagen
Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.
