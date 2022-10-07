Volution Group plc (LON:FAN) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 5 Per Share

Volution Group plc (LON:FAN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share on Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 24th. This is a boost from Volution Group’s previous dividend of $2.30. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Volution Group Price Performance

LON:FAN opened at GBX 319 ($3.85) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 348.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 369.79. The company has a market cap of £631.03 million and a P/E ratio of 2,496.15. Volution Group has a 52-week low of GBX 270 ($3.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 564.16 ($6.82).

Get Volution Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FAN shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 460 ($5.56) price target on shares of Volution Group in a report on Thursday. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Volution Group in a report on Thursday.

Volution Group Company Profile

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units, fan coils, and hybrid ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Volution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.