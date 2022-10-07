Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) Research Coverage Started at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Vyant Bio Stock Performance

Shares of VYNT stock opened at $0.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Vyant Bio has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $3.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vyant Bio stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT – Get Rating) by 3,001.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,013 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.08% of Vyant Bio worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Vyant Bio Company Profile

Vyant Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers drugs for complex neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative disorders. The company's central nervous system (CNS) drug discovery platform combines human-derived organoid models of brain disease, scaled biology, and machine learning. It focuses on identifying repurposed and novel small molecule clinical candidates for rare CNS genetic disorders including Rett Syndrome (Rett), CDKL5 deficiency disorders (CDD,) and familial Parkinson's disease (PD).

Featured Articles

