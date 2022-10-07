W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $40.00-$40.00 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.00 billion-$20.00 billion. W.W. Grainger also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $27.25-$28.75 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on GWW shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Stephens boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut W.W. Grainger from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $538.33.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $509.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $546.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $506.24. W.W. Grainger has a fifty-two week low of $413.29 and a fifty-two week high of $588.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.72 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 57.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that W.W. Grainger will post 28.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total transaction of $1,165,069.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,996 shares in the company, valued at $5,998,359.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W.W. Grainger

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 595.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About W.W. Grainger

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.