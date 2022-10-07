Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 5,705 shares.The stock last traded at $8.74 and had previously closed at $9.10.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on Waldencast in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Waldencast in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Waldencast in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Waldencast in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.39.
Waldencast plc, a skincare company, develops, markets, and sells skin health products worldwide. The company offers approximately 200 cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.
