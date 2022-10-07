Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 5,705 shares.The stock last traded at $8.74 and had previously closed at $9.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on Waldencast in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Waldencast in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Waldencast in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Waldencast in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Waldencast Stock Down 5.5 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waldencast

Waldencast Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Waldencast by 160.8% in the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,092,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906,998 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waldencast by 4.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,821,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,943,000 after buying an additional 72,975 shares in the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its holdings in shares of Waldencast by 3.4% during the first quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,365,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,528,000 after buying an additional 45,191 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Waldencast by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,097,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,896,000 after buying an additional 126,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waldencast by 865.6% during the second quarter. RPO LLC now owns 619,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,101,000 after buying an additional 555,292 shares in the last quarter.

Waldencast plc, a skincare company, develops, markets, and sells skin health products worldwide. The company offers approximately 200 cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

