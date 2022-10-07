Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALDGet Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 5,705 shares.The stock last traded at $8.74 and had previously closed at $9.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on Waldencast in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Waldencast in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Waldencast in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Waldencast in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Waldencast Stock Down 5.5 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waldencast

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Waldencast by 160.8% in the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,092,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906,998 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waldencast by 4.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,821,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,943,000 after buying an additional 72,975 shares in the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its holdings in shares of Waldencast by 3.4% during the first quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,365,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,528,000 after buying an additional 45,191 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Waldencast by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,097,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,896,000 after buying an additional 126,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waldencast by 865.6% during the second quarter. RPO LLC now owns 619,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,101,000 after buying an additional 555,292 shares in the last quarter.

Waldencast Company Profile

Waldencast plc, a skincare company, develops, markets, and sells skin health products worldwide. The company offers approximately 200 cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

