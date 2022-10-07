Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) PT Lowered to $36.00 at Mizuho

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Mizuho from $49.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WBA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.23.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $32.25 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12-month low of $31.23 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10,828.6% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Stories

