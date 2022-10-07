Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.17

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSE:WM – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.17 and traded as high as C$0.19. Wallbridge Mining shares last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 134,492 shares trading hands.

Wallbridge Mining Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 7.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$145.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wallbridge Mining

In other news, Director Alar Soever bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,411,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$482,341. In other news, Senior Officer Faramarz Kord-Gharachorloo bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,590,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$440,319.72. Also, Director Alar Soever bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$40,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,411,705 shares in the company, valued at C$482,341. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 500,000 shares of company stock worth $90,500.

Wallbridge Mining Company Profile

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, discovery, development, and production of gold. The company also explores for copper and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in Northern Abitibi, Quebec, Canada.

