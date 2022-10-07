Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV cut its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,752 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Walmart were worth $28,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,681,258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,716,452,000 after purchasing an additional 520,788 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 48.0% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,297,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007,342 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,904,858 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,623,951,000 after purchasing an additional 303,726 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,319,525 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,387,864,000 after purchasing an additional 608,621 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $131.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $357.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.33.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at $191,522,030.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,038,431.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,156,499 shares of company stock worth $297,863,113 over the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, July 29th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Walmart from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.41.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

