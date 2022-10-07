Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CTO Sells $157,718.62 in Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) CTO Fiona Tan sold 4,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $157,718.62. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 28,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,397.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Wayfair Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $33.65 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.02 and a 12-month high of $298.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.40.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($3.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.24) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities analysts have issued reports on W shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Wayfair to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $140.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Wayfair by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 24.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 2.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 3.7% in the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 8.1% in the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.