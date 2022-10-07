WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 122,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the period. MetLife makes up 3.9% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $7,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 9,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 9,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 36,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MET stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.48. 54,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,863,673. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.05 and a 52-week high of $73.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.02.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. MetLife had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $18.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.53 billion. Research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 49.75%.

Insider Activity at MetLife

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $274,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MET has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of MetLife to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.92.

About MetLife

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.