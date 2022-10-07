WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,745 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises about 2.6% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2,660.0% in the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 163.8% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 364 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.10. 176,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,271,778. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $117.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.53. The company has a market cap of $99.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Stephens started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Starbucks from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen lifted their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, Fubon Bank raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.44.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

