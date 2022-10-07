WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,015 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises 3.0% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 3,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,944 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,286 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.78. The company had a trading volume of 37,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,394,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $80.39 and a 1-year high of $128.85. The firm has a market cap of $110.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.03.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 70.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. TheStreet cut Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.10.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

