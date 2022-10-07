Web3 Game (WEB3) Price Tops $0.0000

Web3 Game (WEB3) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. Web3 Game has a total market cap of $16,069.81 and $13,133.00 worth of Web3 Game was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Web3 Game has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. One Web3 Game token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003263 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00145752 BTC.

About Web3 Game

Web3 Game’s launch date was April 13th, 2022. Web3 Game’s total supply is 5,065,333,406,898 tokens. Web3 Game’s official Twitter account is @web3gamesbsc. The official website for Web3 Game is web3game.tech. Web3 Game’s official message board is medium.com/@web3_game.

Web3 Game Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Web3 Game (WEB3) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Web3 Game has a current supply of 5,065,333,406,898 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Web3 Game is 0 USD and is down -2.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://web3game.tech/.”

