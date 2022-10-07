Webster Financial (WBS) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2022

Webster Financial (NYSE: WBS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

  • 10/5/2022 – Webster Financial was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
  • 10/5/2022 – Webster Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler to $55.00.
  • 9/27/2022 – Webster Financial was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.
  • 9/21/2022 – Webster Financial was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
  • 9/13/2022 – Webster Financial was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
  • 9/2/2022 – Webster Financial was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
  • 8/25/2022 – Webster Financial was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
  • 8/15/2022 – Webster Financial was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Webster Financial Trading Down 2.2 %

WBS traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.82. 13,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094,329. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.87. Webster Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $65.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.21.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBSGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $607.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.36 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 20.70%. Webster Financial’s revenue was up 106.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Webster Financial

In other news, COO Luis Massiani sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $947,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 132,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,293,288.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.