Webster Financial (WBS) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Webster Financial (NYSE: WBS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/5/2022 – Webster Financial was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/5/2022 – Webster Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler to $55.00.

9/27/2022 – Webster Financial was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

9/21/2022 – Webster Financial was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/13/2022 – Webster Financial was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/2/2022 – Webster Financial was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/25/2022 – Webster Financial was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/15/2022 – Webster Financial was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Webster Financial Trading Down 2.2 %

WBS traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.82. 13,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094,329. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.87. Webster Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $65.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.21.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $607.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.36 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 20.70%. Webster Financial’s revenue was up 106.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Webster Financial

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.78%.

In other news, COO Luis Massiani sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $947,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 132,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,293,288.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

