WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Stake Lifted by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 102,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,910,000 after buying an additional 27,940 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WEC shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $108.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.78.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

In related news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $492,637.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WEC opened at $86.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.19. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.30 and a 52-week high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.7275 dividend. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 67.21%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.