Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Allianz (ALV)

Allianz (FRA: ALV) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 10/4/2022 – Allianz was given a new €267.00 ($272.45) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 9/30/2022 – Allianz was given a new €225.00 ($229.59) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 9/28/2022 – Allianz was given a new €267.00 ($272.45) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 9/23/2022 – Allianz was given a new €265.00 ($270.41) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 9/16/2022 – Allianz was given a new €235.00 ($239.80) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 9/8/2022 – Allianz was given a new €214.00 ($218.37) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 9/7/2022 – Allianz was given a new €220.00 ($224.49) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 9/7/2022 – Allianz was given a new €267.00 ($272.45) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 9/7/2022 – Allianz was given a new €241.00 ($245.92) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 9/1/2022 – Allianz was given a new €267.00 ($272.45) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 8/8/2022 – Allianz was given a new €235.00 ($239.80) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 8/8/2022 – Allianz was given a new €267.00 ($272.45) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
Allianz Stock Performance
Allianz stock traded down €1.18 ($1.20) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €164.94 ($168.31). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 952,841 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of €172.01 and a 200-day moving average of €189.05. Allianz SE has a one year low of €167.30 ($170.71) and a one year high of €206.80 ($211.02).
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
