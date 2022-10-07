Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target to $30.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the cable giant’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CMCSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Comcast from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Comcast to a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, July 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.48.

Comcast Stock Down 2.2 %

Comcast stock opened at $30.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.51 and a 200-day moving average of $40.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $57.96.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.5% in the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.4% in the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,358 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Stories

