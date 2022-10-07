Wells Fargo & Company Trims American Express (NYSE:AXP) Target Price to $180.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $190.00 to $180.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the payment services company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AXP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.94.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP stock opened at $142.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.64. The company has a market cap of $106.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a 12-month low of $134.12 and a 12-month high of $199.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Express

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Express will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 873.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 823.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.