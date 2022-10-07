WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $15.60-$16.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $15.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.13 billion-$21.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.27 billion.

Several equities analysts have commented on WCC shares. StockNews.com downgraded WESCO International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $166.25.

Shares of WESCO International stock traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.04. WESCO International has a one year low of $99.00 and a one year high of $147.05.

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.31. WESCO International had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. WESCO International’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that WESCO International will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green acquired 370,239 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $129.92 per share, with a total value of $48,101,450.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,287,813 shares in the company, valued at $427,152,664.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green bought 97,157 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $113.90 per share, for a total transaction of $11,066,182.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,464,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,649,945.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 577,337 shares of company stock worth $73,704,661 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WCC. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in WESCO International by 5.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 55.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 8,430 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 4.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 55,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in WESCO International by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 82,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,864,000 after acquiring an additional 18,860 shares during the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

