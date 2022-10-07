West African Resources (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) Stock Price Up 10.4%

West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF – Get Rating) shares rose 10.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.71 and last traded at $0.71. Approximately 2,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 8,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

West African Resources Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.82 and its 200-day moving average is $0.87.

West African Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

West African Resources Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold projects in West Africa. The company has 90% interests in the Sanbrado Gold Project covering an area of 116 square kilometers located in Burkina Faso; and Kiaka gold project located in Burkina Faso. It also holds 100% exploration license in the Toega Gold Project located in Burkina Faso.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for West African Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West African Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.