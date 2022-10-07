Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $52.21

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $52.21 and last traded at $52.24, with a volume of 1238 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.11.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Westamerica Bancorporation to $58.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Westamerica Bancorporation Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.61.

Westamerica Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WABC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 41.02%. The firm had revenue of $58.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.12 million. Research analysts forecast that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 49.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,305,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 239,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,821,000 after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

