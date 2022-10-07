Westport Fuel Systems (TSE:WPRT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.21

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSE:WPRT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.21 and last traded at C$1.23, with a volume of 35966 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.27.

Westport Fuel Systems Trading Down 3.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$210.60 million and a P/E ratio of 6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments. It offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, light and heavy-duty original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, hydrogen, and fuel storage activities.

