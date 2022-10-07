WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Sold by Patriot Investment Management Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in WestRock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $337,501,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at $262,710,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in WestRock by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,390,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,053,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,498 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in WestRock during the 1st quarter valued at $62,641,000. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP boosted its stake in WestRock by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 4,262,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,042 shares in the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WestRock Stock Performance

WRK opened at $32.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.19. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $30.77 and a fifty-two week high of $54.78.

WestRock Announces Dividend

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that WestRock will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Insider Transactions at WestRock

In other news, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $105,179.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,849.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $220,111.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,277.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $105,179.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,849.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WRK shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on WestRock from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. TheStreet raised WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on WestRock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on WestRock from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on WestRock from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WestRock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.57.

WestRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Stories

