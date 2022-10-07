Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Has $25.70 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises about 2.2% of Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $25,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 30,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,740,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 31,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on TXN. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. DZ Bank downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.19.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN stock traded down $4.22 on Friday, hitting $162.32. 48,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,161,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.24. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The stock has a market cap of $148.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.49 and a 200 day moving average of $168.71.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.38. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.02% and a net margin of 43.78%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

