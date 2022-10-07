Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Has $349,000 Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 9,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan acquired 8,598 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,309.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE MS traded down $1.59 on Friday, reaching $79.72. The company had a trading volume of 141,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,438,320. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $109.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.23 and its 200-day moving average is $83.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.54.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

