Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Has $710,000 Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 58.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,895 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 18.5% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.2% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.2% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $483.57.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded down $6.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $339.07. The stock had a trading volume of 4,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,780. The company has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $361.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $395.79. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.50 and a 52 week high of $672.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 104.47% and a net margin of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $860.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.26 million. Sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

