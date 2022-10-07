Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Willamette Valley Vineyards from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th.

NASDAQ:WVVI opened at $6.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.18 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $17.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.12.

Willamette Valley Vineyards ( NASDAQ:WVVI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.70 million during the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 4.38%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 42.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 12,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter. 20.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

