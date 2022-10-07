Wincanton (LON:WIN) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $368.67

Wincanton plc (LON:WIN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 368.67 ($4.45) and traded as low as GBX 299.50 ($3.62). Wincanton shares last traded at GBX 299.50 ($3.62), with a volume of 49,182 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Wincanton in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 342.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 368.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 358.65. The company has a market cap of £397.27 million and a P/E ratio of 839.42.

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced and integrated supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers business critical services, including storage, handling and distribution, eFulfilment, retailer, home delivery, fleet and transport management, and network optimization.

