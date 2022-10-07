Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Up 5.5%

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $135.86 and last traded at $135.86. 23,036 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 708,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.76.

Several research firms have weighed in on WING. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Wingstop from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stephens began coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Wingstop from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Wingstop from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.65.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 99.28, a PEG ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.56.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $83.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 56.72%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wingstop by 100.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Wingstop by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Wingstop by 2.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Wingstop by 32.4% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 281,621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,048,000 after buying an additional 68,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Wingstop by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 688,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $118,977,000 after buying an additional 35,887 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

