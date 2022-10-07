WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NASDAQ:WCLD) Stock Price Up 0.1%

WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NASDAQ:WCLD – Get Rating) shares rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.98 and last traded at $28.85. Approximately 277,686 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 554,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.83.

WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.71.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCLD. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 40.5% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its position in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 38,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.