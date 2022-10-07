Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3,233.33.

WZZAF has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC raised shares of Wizz Air from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Wizz Air from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Wizz Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Wizz Air Price Performance

OTCMKTS:WZZAF opened at $23.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.73. Wizz Air has a 1-year low of $20.12 and a 1-year high of $68.59.

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

