Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Acquires 45,658 Shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) by 328.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,658 shares during the quarter. TriCo Bancshares accounts for approximately 2.1% of Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC owned 0.18% of TriCo Bancshares worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,036,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,532,000 after purchasing an additional 13,664 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 21,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,105,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TCBK. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on TriCo Bancshares to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TriCo Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

Shares of TCBK traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.90. The stock had a trading volume of 943 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.49. TriCo Bancshares has a 52 week low of $37.41 and a 52 week high of $49.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.44.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $101.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.20 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 10.39%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from TriCo Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 34.68%.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

