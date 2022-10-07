Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 5,378 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 7,956 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,013,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,267,000 after purchasing an additional 109,070 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 685,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,445,000 after acquiring an additional 116,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.27. 310,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,720,045. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.73 and its 200 day moving average is $48.41. The firm has a market cap of $59.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $40.27 and a 1 year high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 target price on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.59.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Read More

