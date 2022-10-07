Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Buys 689 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KEY. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,299,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,617,000 after buying an additional 144,382 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,565,000. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 306,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,289,000 after buying an additional 41,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 122,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 48,628 shares in the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of KEY stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.21. 292,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,467,586. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $15.74 and a 12-month high of $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.53%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $91,468.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,205.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on KeyCorp to $16.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.93.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

