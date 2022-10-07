Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Has $556,000 Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC cut its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,190 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 46.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 76.7% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,710 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 12,028 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 63.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 42,067 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 16,396 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.5% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 697,281 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $69,728,000 after purchasing an additional 60,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 11.5% during the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.27. 378,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,942,539. The stock has a market cap of $155.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $66.06 and a 12-month high of $124.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.86.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $21.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.71 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 15.19%.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COP. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Erste Group Bank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.79.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

See Also

