Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Increases Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Truist Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Compass Point cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.37.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

TFC stock traded down $1.12 on Friday, hitting $43.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,425,220. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.25. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $42.56 and a 1 year high of $68.95. The stock has a market cap of $58.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 47.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Truist Financial

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

