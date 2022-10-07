Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TLH traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.03. 7,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,203. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $107.15 and a 52-week high of $152.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.00.

