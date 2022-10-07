Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000.
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of TLH traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.03. 7,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,203. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $107.15 and a 52-week high of $152.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.00.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH)
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Is Ford’s Revenue Enough to Juice its Stock Price?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.