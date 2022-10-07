Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,264 shares during the period. Vanguard Energy ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 44.1% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the second quarter worth about $60,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 34.8% in the second quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter.

VDE traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $116.03. The company had a trading volume of 175,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,144. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $130.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.13.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

