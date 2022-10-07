Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Sells 14,500 Shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC decreased its position in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 104.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 3.8% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 98,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares during the period.

Get ProShares Short Russell2000 alerts:

ProShares Short Russell2000 Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RWM traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.69. The company had a trading volume of 81,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,460,917. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.16. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a 12 month low of $19.26 and a 12 month high of $27.14.

ProShares Short Russell2000 Company Profile

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short Russell2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short Russell2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.