Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Sells 75 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lowered its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Lam Research by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of Lam Research stock traded down $24.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $373.56. 67,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,422,097. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $446.10 and its 200 day moving average is $463.64. The firm has a market cap of $51.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.38. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $358.00 and a 1 year high of $731.85.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.31 by $1.52. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 37.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 21.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Lam Research from $525.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $560.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $448.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $600.55.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

